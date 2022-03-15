This 11-Inch Lenovo Chromebook Is $130 Off, Grab One for Under $90 Today

Odds are you've heard of Chromebooks by now, whether it be from your kid talking about what they use at school or from a commercial. They're great, simple devices that can be used for a variety of purposes, including creating documents, sending emails, browsing the web and even some casual gaming. Pricing for Chromebook models can vary wildly, but right now you can pick up this 11-inch Lenovo 3 Chromebook for just $89 at Best Buy, a discount of $130. This is easily one of the best Chromebook deals available right now.
This Lenovo 3 model is equipped with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage and an 11.6-inch display. While 32GB is not a ton of storage these days, you can add a microSD card to hold additional media and files as needed. There's a built-in webcam and microphone for taking video calls with friends and family. While you won't be able to do resource-intensive things like gaming and video editing on this machine, it's a great option for a lot of people still.
Lenovo's Chromebook 3 has an Automatic Update Expiration of June 2026, meaning it will continue to receive updates and support from Google through that time.