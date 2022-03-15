This 11-Inch Lenovo Chromebook Is $130 Off, Grab One for Under $90 Today

Lenovo

Odds are you've heard of Chromebooks by now, whether it be from your kid talking about what they use at school or from a commercial. They're great, simple devices that can be used for a variety of purposes, including creating documents, sending emails, browsing the web and even some casual gaming. Pricing for Chromebook models can vary wildly, but right now you can , a discount of $130. This is easily one of the best Chromebook deals available right now.

This Lenovo 3 model is equipped with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of on-board storage and an 11.6-inch display. While 32GB is not a ton of storage these days, you can add a microSD card to hold additional media and files as needed. There's a built-in webcam and microphone for taking video calls with friends and family. While you won't be able to do resource-intensive things like gaming and video editing on this machine, it's a great option for a lot of people still.

Lenovo's Chromebook 3 has an Automatic Update Expiration of June 2026, meaning it will continue to receive updates and support from Google through that time.