That $100 Microsoft gift card in your email might not be a scam

Microsoft is emailing 50,000 virtual gift cards to random customers just in time for holiday shopping.

gettyimages-1234311690
Getty Images

Microsoft appears to be in a festive mood this holiday season. The tech giant is emailing 50,000 random US customers virtual gift cards to the Microsoft Store. Half of the selected customers will get a $100 virtual gift card to the Microsoft Store, while the other half will receive $10 e-cards.

Recipients will be able to redeem their gift card on Microsoft Store through Dec. 31 and spend it within 90 days of redemption, according to a Microsoft spokesperson. The promotion was earlier reported by The Verge

You might want to take a look at your spam folder to make sure you don't accidentally miss out on the promotion. 

The Microsoft Store sells Surface-branded tablets, laptops and accessories along with other Windows PCs. It also offers Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, gaming headsets and individual digital Xbox games. Microsoft enthusiasts might also want to keep an eye out for its Black Friday deals throughout the holiday season.