Tech Trends to Watch in 2024

From quantum computers to brain implants, a lot of companies are pushing forward in areas that have previously been the stuff of science fiction. Here are the top three future tech trends we'll be keeping an eye on in 2024.

With computing at the heart of so much tech, we're kicking off with a technology that could revolutionize the very act of computing itself: quantum computers.

IBM recently unveiled its Quantum System Two. IBM

IBM recently revealed its Quantum System Two. At 22 feet wide and 12 feet tall, these modular computing units can be linked together to amplify their power.

When quantum computing technology like this becomes mature, extremely complicated problems like those at the forefront of medicine, ecology, economics and more that are beyond modern computers' ability to solve could finally be made solvable.

Google's Quantum hardware being displayed. Google

That's why the race is on between players like IBM, Google, Microsoft, Honeywell and China to create a viable quantum system.

The road to quantum computers is long and full of challenges, but with its transformative potential, we'll be keeping an eye on all the big players in 2024.

Another trend to watch is the diverse array of new electric vehicles covering land, air and sea. We've seen the development of personal eVTOLs like the Jetson One, electric trucks like those developed by Tesla and Einride, electric boats like the Arc One and electric scooters like the Honda Motocompacto.

Jetson One is a personal flying machine. Jetson One

In 2024 I'll be looking forward to hopefully test-drive the Aptera solar car which I got to ride in last year, Zapata's recently announced Air Scooter and the new boat in development from Arc.

Last but certainly not least, we're going to be watching the brain-computer interface space. Our team visited Synchron headquarters this year to get a demo of their stentrode, a device that can be inserted via catheter, bypassing the need for open brain surgery.

Synchron has implanted stentrodes in several patients who have used the device to navigate their phones, computers and beyond using only their thoughts. The stentrode is implanted in a blood vessel near the brain's motor cortex, where it detects the user's intent to move and transmits it wirelessly to take the desired action.

The Synchron Stentrode sits over the motor cortex, seen here in a 3D-printed model of a patient's brain. CNET

Elon Musk's Neuralink hasn't shied away from open brain surgery, instead developing surgical robots to install its devices. Neuralink recently announced open recruitment for its clinical trials in September of 2023.

Blackrock Neurotech, another leading company in this space, is preparing its MoveAgain system for a commercial launch as a medical device. It also announced a product it calls Neuralace, an ultra-thin flexible electrode that it claims could capture much more data than current technology.

