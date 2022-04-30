Take Flight With This Foldable $43 Mini Drone for Beginners

If you're new to drones or want to spark your kids' interest in them, the HT25 mini drone is a great option. It requires no prior knowledge to operate and because it is inexpensive, the crashes and collisions of early learning shouldn't stress you out too much. This drone was developed for kid operators as young as 8 and includes a lot of features that make it easy to use. Amazon is currently offering a 29% discount on the , bringing the cost to a modest $43.

This drone delivers up to 22 minutes of flight time across two fully charged batteries and comes equipped with a 1080P HD adjustable Wi-Fi camera so the whole family can have fun taking aerial photos and videos. Use the app to control your drone with the Gravity Sensor mode and watch a live video feed of your drone's flight. Draw out a flight course on your phone for your drone to follow, perform 3D flips at the press of a button, activate Altitude Hold to maintain a certain height and more. You can even use voice commands for an ultra-simple takeoff and landing experience.