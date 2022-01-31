Halo television series trailer Spotify CEO on Rogan-COVID uproar IRS using facial recognition Our Wordle obsession Free N95 masks
Store more of your favorite media with this 2TB external hard drive for just $55 today

This price is good for today only at Best Buy, so don't miss out.

With so much of our lives online these days, it's really easy to fill up local storage space with your favorite songs, media, videos, photos and more. No one wants to have to go through and delete old memories to back up new ones, right? Well, you don't have to if you buy some more storage, and today it's pretty cheap to do just that. Best Buy has the 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive on sale for just $55, a savings of 50% from its regular price.

This is a USB 3.0 external drive that can be used with both Windows and Mac. Using the free WD software you can schedule automatic backups of certain content to ensure you never lose anything that's of value to you. The hard drive itself is quite small and super portable, so you can use it with your laptop or desktop, depending on your needs.

If you happen to need more space, Best Buy also has a 5TB option on sale for $100 today.