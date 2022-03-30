Select Razer Gaming Accessories Are Up to 60% Off Right Now at Best Buy

Razer

Let's face it, gaming is an expensive hobby. Even if you invest in a top-of-the-line computer or console, having the right accessories can still make or break your performance. Luckily, gamers can take advantage of deep discounts on top peripherals during today's one-day sale at Best Buy. Stock up on everything you need for intense, hours-long gaming sessions with , including keyboards, headsets, controllers, mice, chairs and more.

With savings on so many different items, you can update your gaming gear across the board. Score a gaming mouse for as low as $30, as both the and wired options are marked down. However, if you prefer a wireless mouse, the wireless gaming mouse is currently 50% off. Two of our picks for best gaming keyboards are discounted today, as well, including the , which boasts a savings of $70 off, and the , which is $30 less today. If you're looking for all-day comfort while getting your game on, now is the perfect time to invest in the , which sports an ergonomic design and is discounted by $150. Shop the to find the right fit to suit your setup.