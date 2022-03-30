The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Delayed Google's Bidets Dyson's Air-Purifying Headphones 2nd COVID Booster Approved BA.2 COVID Variant 'Moon Knight' Review
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Select Razer Gaming Accessories Are Up to 60% Off Right Now at Best Buy

Get all your gaming needs met for less with big discounts on keyboards, headsets, controllers, mice, chairs and more -- today only.

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog
Razer

Let's face it, gaming is an expensive hobby. Even if you invest in a top-of-the-line computer or console, having the right accessories can still make or break your performance. Luckily, gamers can take advantage of deep discounts on top peripherals during today's one-day sale at Best Buy. Stock up on everything you need for intense, hours-long gaming sessions with up to 60% off Razer brand gaming accessories, including keyboards, headsets, controllers, mice, chairs and more.

See at Best Buy

With savings on so many different items, you can update your gaming gear across the board. Score a gaming mouse for as low as $30, as both the Mamba Elite and Basilisk V2 wired options are marked down. However, if you prefer a wireless mouse, the DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is currently 50% off. Two of our picks for best gaming keyboards are discounted today, as well, including the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, which boasts a savings of $70 off, and the Huntsman V2, which is $30 less today. If you're looking for all-day comfort while getting your game on, now is the perfect time to invest in the Iskur X gaming chair, which sports an ergonomic design and is discounted by $150. Shop the entire sale to find the right fit to suit your setup.