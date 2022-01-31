Save up to $249 on Apple's sleek M1-powered iMac

Dan Ackerman/CNET

With remote work and home offices becoming more and more common, it seems the era of desktop dominance is on its way back. After all, why sacrifice power for the portability of a laptop if you're not leaving the house? The 24-inch iMac tops our list for the best desktops of 2022, and right now at Amazon you can pick one up for up to $249 than the price from Apple directly. Deals on Apple devices are far and few between, and this is the best price you'll find out there at the moment. There's no expiration listed, so this offer could switch off at any time. If you're hoping to get your hands on one at this price, we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later.

At only 11.5mm thick, this latest-model iMac packs a lot of power into a sleek, compact package. It comes equipped with Apple's cutting-edge M1 processor, with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, plus 8GB of RAM for powerful, lighting-fast performance. The screen is a vivid 24-inch retina display with stunning 4.5K resolution. There are two models on sale, the 256GB model is $149 off, and the step-up 512GB model is $249 off. Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount. There are tons of great colors to choose from, though you should note that the blue and purple color variants are not on sale. You can read our full review of this iMac here.