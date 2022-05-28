Save Hundreds on Already-Discounted Refurb MacBooks Today at Woot

Apple's MacBooks repeatedly top our lists for the best laptops of the year, but the one drawback has always been that they come with a pretty hefty price tag. A problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops prices on its own products, so deals on these sleek laptops are pretty slim. But if you are hoping to grab a MacBook at less than list price, you can save big by opting for a refurbished model.

Apple sells refurbished devices directly, but right now you can take the savings even further with this one-day sale at Woot. The company currently has a large selection of refurbished MacBooks on sale for hundreds less than the refurb price from Apple, including some more advanced models like the . You can see the entire sale selection here:

This sale covers quite a few different models and generations of MacBook. If you're looking for the absolute lowest price out there, there are several models that stretch back as far as 2013. For example, the 11-inch from 2014 is on sale for just $200. The drawback on these older models is that, while they may function just fine, software support is going to be pretty limited.

If you're after a laptop that you'll be able to use for years to come, you're better off spending a little more money up front and opting for a newer model like this from 2020. It's equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and you can grab it right now for just $1,000. It also features Apple's new M1 chip, a major upgrade worth investing in. You can also knock an extra $100 off that price if you elect to have a little less storage (256GB) on that same model.

There are in this deal including a with an i5 Quad-Core and 512GB SSD available for $830. Or if you'd rather opt for a larger screen size, the from 2019 features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,350 or 1TB for $1,500. If you're looking for the lowest prices on the newer models, you can snag a 13-inch with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $650.

However, if you don't need all the computing power of a MacBook Pro, an Air is a sleek and portable alternative, and right now you can snag this with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $555. There are limited quantities of refurbished models, and some are bound to sell out quickly, so if you're committed to snagging one on sale, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.