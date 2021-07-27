Save $25 on a 500GB Samsung Touch portable drive and back it up, y'all

Samsung

For your most important work, there's no such thing as too much backup and those who know, well, they know. Solid state drives (SSDs) are typically pricey but they're also faster and smaller than budget drives -- unless you root out a deal. Right now you can snatch up an ultracompact , down from $110. For reference, the same second-gen T7 Touch is currently and has only ever dipped $4 cheaper than this Best Buy daily deal price.

While we haven't reviewed the T7 Touch yet, we have tested and reviewed previous iterations of Samsung SSDs and they've all performed well with no recurring issues. This latest model is notable for its extremely compact size -- no bigger than the average wallet -- and a (new) fingerprint security scan feature. The Samsung T7 Touch sports transfer speeds of up to 1050MB per second and 500GB of capacity to safely store files large and small.

For an extremely portable SSD with fast read and write speeds, this is a solid deal but it's only for today.