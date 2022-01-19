Save $200 on this HP Chromebook 2-in-1, keyboard and stylus today

HP

If you're in the market for something simple to work or play with on the go, this versatile little two-in-one Chromebook from HP could be worth a look. The flexible design includes a full-size detachable keyboard and kickstand, an oversized touchpad, dual cameras and more. It also features an 11-inch, edge-to-edge touchscreen with an impressive screen resolution of 2,160x1,440 pixels -- perfect for streaming movies, photo editing and more. Included is an HP wireless USI rechargeable magnetic pen that charges when docked, handy for making notes. Save $200 and at Best Buy before it's gone.

The two-in-one runs on Chrome OS and has access to all the Google apps you know and love from the Google Play Store. It also features a fingerprint reader for secure access to your device. While it only provides 64GB of eMMC storage, you don't typically need storage with a Chromebook because you do everything online. With long-lasting battery life and a 0 to 50% charge time of 45 minutes, it should help you stay connected and productive no matter what the day brings.

Best Buy is running a four-day sale right now with discounts on other laptops, TVs and more, so be sure to check that out for additional deals.