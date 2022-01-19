Felony charges filed in fatal Tesla Autopilot crash Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion Free COVID-19 test kits US to give out 400 million N95 masks Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power prequel series Wordle explained
Save $200 on this HP Chromebook 2-in-1, keyboard and stylus today

This light and portable Chromebook has the flexible design you need to stay connected on the go.

If you're in the market for something simple to work or play with on the go, this versatile little two-in-one Chromebook from HP could be worth a look. The flexible design includes a full-size detachable keyboard and kickstand, an oversized touchpad, dual cameras and more. It also features an 11-inch, edge-to-edge touchscreen with an impressive screen resolution of 2,160x1,440 pixels -- perfect for streaming movies, photo editing and more. Included is an HP wireless USI rechargeable magnetic pen that charges when docked, handy for making notes. Save $200 and grab this HP Chromebook tablet for just $399 at Best Buy before it's gone.

The two-in-one runs on Chrome OS and has access to all the Google apps you know and love from the Google Play Store. It also features a fingerprint reader for secure access to your device. While it only provides 64GB of eMMC storage, you don't typically need storage with a Chromebook because you do everything online. With long-lasting battery life and a 0 to 50% charge time of 45 minutes, it should help you stay connected and productive no matter what the day brings.

Best Buy is running a four-day sale right now with discounts on other laptops, TVs and more, so be sure to check that out for additional deals.