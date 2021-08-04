Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is coming to the US, preorders start Aug. 5

Samsung

Samsung's next big Unpacked event may be set for Aug. 11, but that doesn't mean the Galaxy-maker doesn't have some other new products in the works before then. On Wednesday the company announced its latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Tab S7 FE 5G.

The new "Fan Edition" devices, which will be available in the US starting on Aug. 5, will sport 12.4-inch LCD displays with support for the company's S-Pen stylus, which is included in the box. The tablets will also feature 4GB of RAM to go with 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB through microSD), run on Android 11 and pack two cameras: an 8-megapixel shooter on the rear and a 5-megapixel main lens upfront.

The Wi-Fi variant of the Tab S7 FE will run on Qualcomm's SM7325 chipset while the 5G device will be powered by Qualcomm's 750G processor.

As with the FE versions of its Galaxy S phones, the Tab S7 FE seems to be a compromise of an existing Samsung device by offering several slightly scaled-down versions of features while costing a bit less. With these new tablets, the reference seems to be last year's Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, which offered a more robust 12.4-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and ran on Qualcomm's 865 Plus chipset.

That tablet, however, is a little pricier, with a starting price of $850 for the Wi-Fi model or $1,050 for a 5G version. The Wi-Fi edition of the new Tab S7 FE will be available for preorder Thursday for $530, with availability "beginning in September."

The Tab S7 FE 5G will run $669 and be available for orders starting on Thursday at Samsung.com, AT&T and Verizon. Samsung says that the 5G tablet will also be heading to T-Mobile, US Cellular and "other retailers," with additional details in the "coming days."