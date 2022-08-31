Samsung Reveals New Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor with 'Lightning-Quick Response'

Samsung on Wednesday announced the Odyssey OLED G8, its first OLED gaming monitor. The 34-inch "ultra-slim" curved monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio, 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.1-millisecond response time. It will become available in late 2022.

In the announcement, Samsung said the Odyssey OLED G8 has "an OLED panel partnered with Quantum Dot Technology," though it is unclear whether the panel is technically QD-OLED. Samsung didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The monitor is outfitted with Samsung Gaming Hub1, which allows you to play games from the likes of Xbox, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. In addition to gaming, you can use the monitor to stream movies and shows via Samsung's Smart Hub.

The Odyssey OLED G8 appears to be Samsung's answer to Alienware's 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor, announced at CES 2022 earlier this year.

Samsung didn't provide pricing details for the Odyssey OLED G8.

