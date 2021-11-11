Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G now available, start at $1,400

Samsung

Samsung has finally made its latest gaming laptop and the 5G-supported version of its excellent Galaxy Book Pro 360 two-in-one available in the US. The new models join the , and if they sound familiar it's because they were originally announced at Samsung's Unpacked event in April. Their US availability was up in the air at the time, but Samsung said at the end of October they'd be available in the US in November -- and here they are.

Although the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Odyssey might not look like a gaming laptop, it has the components inside to handle the task.

Galaxy Book Odyssey specs

Intel Core i7-11600H processor

8GB, 16GB or 32GB

512GB or 1TB SSD

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q Graphics

USB Type-C (x2), USB Type-A 3.2 (x3), headset jack, microSD card slot

Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit Ethernet

The starting price is $1,400 (converts to roughly $1,050 or AU$1,930), which seems high for a gaming laptop with an average 1080p display and 8GB of memory. However, these new Galaxy Books were developed with the help of Microsoft and Intel to work with Samsung's other Galaxy devices, letting you do things like extend the Odyssey's display with a Galaxy Tab S7 or quickly connect with Galaxy Buds. If you're deep into Samsung's latest devices, this might be the best gaming laptop for you.

Samsung

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G has that same tight integration with Galaxy devices. It worked well when I tested out the features earlier this year with the 15.6-inch Wi-Fi-only version. If you want mobility, however, this 13.3-inch two-in-one is a safe bet and starts at $1,400 (£1,149 or roughly AU$2,110) like the Odyssey.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G specs

Intel Core i5-1130G7 or Core i7-1160G7 processor

8GB or 16GB

256GB or 512GB

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (x2), headset jack, microSD card slot

S Pen support (included)



The base configuration is available , while Best Buy has the higher-end configuration for $1,600.