X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Sabine Wren's 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Comes to Life with LEDs, Sound Effects

Exclusive: After debuting in the Ahsoka series, the new green-bladed Force FX Elite Lightsaber will cost $279.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
See full bio
Mike Sorrentino
The hilt of the Sabine Wren Lightsaber

The new Sabine Wren Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber.

 Hasbro

As the new Ahsoka series continues on Disney Plus, Star Wars fans have been watching the ongoing journey of the Mandalorian Sabine Wren. She first debuted in the animated Star Wars Rebels series, and now in the live-action Ahsoka series, she has been continuing her search for the missing Ezra Bridger while resuming her Jedi training. 

The lightsaber lit up
Enlarge Image
The lightsaber lit up

The Sabine Wren Force FX Elite Lightsaber features LED lighting for the green lightsaber.

 Hasbro

That adventure shows off Wren wielding a green lightsaber during the show's battle scenes, and Hasbro is recreating the lightsaber as the latest in its Black Series of higher-end role-playing items.

Revealed Friday at Hasbro's Pulse Con, the $279 Sabine Wren Force FX Electronic Lightsaber features LED lighting for the green blade along with a number of sound effects. A switch and button on the hilt can activate sounds like a wall-cutting effect, battle clash sounds, a blaster deflection and a battle sequence mode. 

Packaging for the lightsaber
Enlarge Image
Packaging for the lightsaber

The Sabine Wren lightsaber goes on preorder Friday, and arrives in stores in fall 2024.

 Hasbro

The package will also include a stand for putting the lightsaber on display, with or without the blade.

International pricing wasn't immediately available, but similar lightsabers have cost £300 in the UK, which converts roughly to AU$570. The Sabine Wren Force FX Electronic Lightsaber goes preorder Friday at Hasbro PulseAmazon and GameStop. It will hit stores in fall 2024.

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers