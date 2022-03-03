Razor launches new ultracompact Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard

Razer

Razer on Thursday launched the , a new version of its compact 60% gaming keyboard. The standout feature on the Huntsman Mini Analog is optical switches with variable actuation, which let gamers assign two functions to a single keystroke depending on how hard the key is pressed.

Razer said in a release the keyboard is designed for "LAN players, fans of minimalist gaming set-ups, or those looking to save space, whilst giving users the fine control and precision demanded by today's games."

Note that to use dual-step actuation on the keyboard, you'll have to run the Razer Synapse software. Dual-step lets you press a key lightly and hold it until you're ready, then press all the way down to initiate a followup action. It can be used, for example, to combine actions like equipping an item and then using it.

The keyboard costs $150 (roughly £112 and AU$110) and is available on Razer's website and through authorized retailers.