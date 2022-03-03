Ukraine War Updates Apple Event Set for March 8 Melinda Gates Opens Up Check Status of Your Tax Refund Plan to Resurrect Tasmanian Tiger Wordle-Like Games
Razor launches new ultracompact Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard

The 60% gaming keyboard, which features analog optical switches, is on sale starting Thursday.

Carrie Mihalcik headshot
Carrie Mihalcik
Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

The keyboard offers percision control in a small form factor, says Razer. 

Razer on Thursday launched the  Huntsman Mini Analog, a new version of its compact 60% gaming keyboard. The standout feature on the Huntsman Mini Analog is optical switches with variable actuation, which let gamers assign two functions to a single keystroke depending on how hard the key is pressed. 

Razer said in a release the keyboard is designed for "LAN players, fans of minimalist gaming set-ups, or those looking to save space, whilst giving users the fine control and precision demanded by today's games."

Note that to use dual-step actuation on the keyboard, you'll have to run the Razer Synapse software. Dual-step lets you press a key lightly and hold it until you're ready, then press all the way down to initiate a followup action. It can be used, for example, to combine actions like equipping an item and then using it. 

The keyboard costs $150 (roughly £112 and AU$110) and is available on Razer's website and through authorized retailers.

