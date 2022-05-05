Computing

Take Your Photos and Videos to a New Level With This Discounted 4K Drone

Not everyone has over $1,000 to spend on a drone, and this 4K option from Potensic won't drain your bank account.

One of the most interesting ways to capture a video of a scene or event is through a drone. The built-in cameras on some of the top-end drones produce incredible quality and results that'll leave you speechless. Many of the drones with built-in 4K cameras can get expensive, making it hard to justify the purchase. Potensic, a company known for making high-quality drones at affordable prices, has its Dreamer Pro on sale for $370 today at Amazon. To get this price, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon before adding it to your cart. This brings the price of this popular model to $10 less than previous deals.

The drone comes with a carrying case, 32GB microSD card for recording your footage, a controller and a battery. The camera is attached to a three-axis mechanical gimbal to help stabilize your shots and allow you to move it around midflight. To make flying it easier while capturing video, it has a follow-me mode, waypoint flight, precise altitude flights, auto return and more. You'll be able to fly the drone for 28 minutes per charge, and it takes about 2 hours to recharge the battery completely.

If you're interested in elevating your photos and videos, be sure to give this one a try at this price today.