Pixel Tablet Leak Gives You An Early Look Ahead of Google I/O

Google's annual conference, Google I/O, will take place on Wednesday, but one of the devices likely to be shown off at the event had its specs already leaked.

An Amazon Japan listing for Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet showed up on Sunday. The now-removed page, which was earlier spotted by WinFuture and others, said the tablet will be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip, have an 11-inch LCD display at 2,560x1,600 resolution at 500 nits brightness, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Other features in the tablet are the eight-megapixel cameras in the front and rear, Bluetooth 5.2, USI 2.0 touch pen compatibility and quad speakers, according to the listing. The Japanese price for the Pixel Tablet was 79,800 yen, or approximately $592.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the device's specs.

Google previously announced that the Pixel Tablet was coming in 2023 but hasn't given more details. CNET's Scott Stein says Google may position the tablet as a home hub device and also expects it to be part of the company's AI push.

In February, Google unveiled it's own AI chatbot called Bard, which will likely get plenty of attention at I/O this week. The chatbot had some ground to make up when CNET compared it to rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's new Bing.

The Pixel Tablet won't be the only device planned to be shown off at Google I/O on Wednesday. The company's foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, will make an appearance after years of rumors. Google will show off more of Android 14, which is currently in beta, and we might get the debut of the Pixel 7A.

