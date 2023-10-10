Photoshop's AI Skills Have Impressed Me, and Now They're Getting a Boost

If you're hoping artificial intelligence will get your creative juices flowing faster, Adobe on Tuesday revealed three big changes its Firefly family of generative AI tools is bringing to some of the company's highest-profile software: Photoshop, Illustrator and Express.

Firefly already lets you turn text prompts into pictures in Adobe's Photoshop image-editing software, but a second-generation AI model offers more detail and better image quality, said Alexandru Costin, Adobe's generative AI leader.

The second-generation AI was trained on twice as many images and offers higher resolution, better detail like skin pores, and the ability to steer generation with photography parameters like lens focal length and depth of field, Adobe said.

I've been favorably impressed with the direction of the Firefly-powered generative fill feature in Photoshop, but improvements would be welcome. Details like feathers and fingers can be unconvincing. Imagery can be OK at first glance but not hold up well under closer inspection. It can take many retries to get a result you like.

Adobe Illustrator, which designers use to create vector graphics like logos and diagrams, now gets Firefly text prompt abilities for the first time. As with Photoshop, the software will turn a text prompt into a quartet of illustration candidates you can choose from and refine with further editing. The illustrations are fully editable.

Last, the Adobe Express app for building creations like flyers and social media videos gets a text prompt field of its own that you can use to build templates. For example, if you type in "pirate themed birthday party announcement for children," it'll spit out some layout options with custom art and fonts. It's in beta testing for now.

Generative AI employs some of the same basic AI methods that have been used for years: train a system to recognize patterns in real-world data. But it goes a step further with the ability to create new material like text, images, speech or video based on its own understanding of those patterns. That's revolutionized computers, lifting them out of their plodding, literal ways and giving us a taste of what a truly smart machine might be like.

Generative AI's creativity can be a problem if you're looking for factually accurate information for your lawsuit, travel itinerary or high school essay. But it can be a boon for creative uses, and Adobe is counting on Firefly to overhaul what's possible with its tools and help those who might lack expertise to spread their wings.

Firefly generates 3 billion images so far

In a few months of testing, Adobe customers have embraced AI rapidly, generating more than 3 billion creations so far, Costin said.

"Normally, features in Photoshop get a single percent utilization rate. Generative Fill [a Firefly Photoshop ability] got 10x that percentage in the first month," Costin said. "Customers love this tech."

Adobe's bean counters also likely love it. Adobe subscription plans let you use Firefly many times per month, but in November, Adobe is raising Creative Cloud prices by about 9% to 10%.

The generation takes place on Adobe's cloud computing infrastructure and costs real money, especially given the high price tag of Nvidia processors that handle most generative AI work these days. Those big AI models typically don't fit in the memory of an ordinary laptop, but the industry is working on that problem at the same time companies like AMD, Intel and Apple are adding new acceleration abilities to their processors.

Other AI abilities will also emerge at Adobe Max:

Adobe also is using AI to help you use AI. In Photoshop, it'll suggest completions to your text prompts to try to produce better results. This could help people who are short on experience in the latest field of computer science, prompt engineering. "If you don't know what to write, we're autogenerating prompts not only to statistically write a sentence but to try ... to generate images that look beautiful," Costin said.

In Lightroom, a new AI-based lens blur effect will artificially blur backgrounds, simulating the bokeh that higher-end lenses can produce naturally to isolate subjects from the rest of a scene.

Businesses can customize how Firefly works by uploading their own assets to steer the Firefly generation process in the right direction.

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create some stories. For more, see this post.