PCs had their best year since 2012, IDC says

Josh Goldman/CNET

Global shipments of PCs in 2021 reached their highest numbers since 2012, according to a report out Wednesday from IDC.

"2021 has truly been a return to form for the PC," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers, of the 348.8 million units that shipped last year. The report also highlighted the total figure was up 14.8% from 2020.

Urbani cited factors like "consumer need for PCs in emerging markets and global commercial demand." The report also noted that shipments could have been even higher if not for issues like supply shortages.

Among the top companies for PC shipments for 2021 are Lenovo in the top spot, followed by HP, Dell, Apple and Acer.