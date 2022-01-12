At-home COVID tests: Where to find them N95, KN95, KF94: Best face masks for omicron Canon ink cartridge Beanie Babies movie on Apple Twee's return on TikTok Wordle, explained
PCs had their best year since 2012, IDC says

A new report shows growth in global PC shipments.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro 14-inch

Lenovo took the top spot for PC shipments in 2021.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

Global shipments of PCs in 2021 reached their highest numbers since 2012, according to a report out Wednesday from IDC

"2021 has truly been a return to form for the PC," said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobile and Consumer Device Trackers, of the 348.8 million units that shipped last year. The report also highlighted the total figure was up 14.8% from 2020

Urbani cited factors like "consumer need for PCs in emerging markets and global commercial demand." The report also noted that shipments could have been even higher if not for issues like supply shortages.

Among the top companies for PC shipments for 2021 are Lenovo in the top spot, followed by HP, Dell, Apple and Acer.