OpenAI's GPT Store Now Offers a Selection of 3 Million Custom AI Bots

The AI company is taking the next step to make its ChatGPT technology more approachable with apps that are interesting, helpful and entertaining.

stephenshankland.jpg
stephenshankland.jpg
Stephen Shankland principal writer
Stephen Shankland has been a reporter at CNET since 1998 and writes about processors, digital photography, AI, quantum computing, computer science, materials science, supercomputers, drones, browsers, 3D printing, USB, and new computing technology in general. He has a soft spot in his heart for standards groups and I/O interfaces. His first big scoop was about radioactive cat poop.
Expertise processors, semiconductors, web browsers, quantum computing, supercomputers, AI, 3D printing, drones, computer science, physics, programming, materials science, USB, UWB, Android, digital photography, science Credentials
  • I've been covering the technology industry for 24 years and was a science writer for five years before that. I've got deep expertise in microprocessors, digital photography, computer hardware and software, internet standards, web technology, and other dee
See full bio
Stephen Shankland
2 min read
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stands in front of a black screen that shows the term "GPTs" in bold white letters during a developer event in November 2023.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces custom AI apps called GPTs at a developer event in November 2023.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

OpenAI on Wednesday opened its GPT Store, an app store for special-purpose AI chatbots based on its ChatGPT chatbot technology. A range of GPT custom apps are available, including AllTrails personal trail recommendations, a Khan Academy programming tutor, a Canva design tool and a book recommender

The GPT Store is designed to promote and categorize GPTs, making it easier to find what you're looking for or discover what you didn't even know you wanted. Anyone who subscribes to OpenAI's $20-per-month ChatGPT Plus subscription can run the GPTs. Subscribers can also create their own GPTs, even without programming expertise. 

Other examples of GPTs available now include a fitness trainerlaundry buddy washing label decoder, music theory instructorcoloring book picture generator, haiku writer and the Pearl for Pets for vet advice. The GPT Store features a variety of GPTs created by OpenAI business partners as well as those from the broader ChatGPT community who collectively built 3 million GPTs since OpenAI launched the technology in November.

ChatGPT is a chatbot based on the company's GPT-3 and GPT-4 large language models. GPTs are custom versions of ChatGPT tailored for a specific purpose and augmented with their own extra information.  

If successful, the GPT Store would mark a new moment making AI technology more approachable, useful and profitable, cementing OpenAI's leadership in the area as a company that consumers value. The GPT Store is a parallel to Apple's App Store for iPhone apps. And like that and other app stores, the GPT Store will offer a way for GPT creators to profit from use of their GPTs. How exactly that will work is unclear, but it'll begin by the end of March.

"As a first step, US builders will be paid based on user engagement with their GPTs," OpenAI said in a statement. "We'll provide details on the criteria for payments as we get closer."

A screenshot of OpenAI's planned app store for GPTs, its term for custom AI tools. At the top are four featured tools for writing, math, cooking and creating stickers. Below is a link to GPTs powered by OpenAI's Dall-E image creation tool.

An OpenAI illustration of an app store for "GPTs," its term for custom AI tools you now can develop for your own needs and customized with your own data.

 OpenAI

The company has let people build their own GPTs but so far has only let them share GPTs through the cumbersome process of copying and pasting web addresses. That's set to change now. "We want to let you know that we will launch the GPT Store next week," OpenAI told developers on Jan. 4, according to several GPT creators. That's a bit later than the original November launch date OpenAI planned, but the company has been through some drama with the firing and rehiring of Chief Executive Sam Altman.

App store operators like Apple and Google typically carve off a portion of app store revenue for themselves, often 30%. Just what OpenAI will do remains to be seen, but the company does plan to make GPTs into a new business for itself and for GPT authors.

"Revenue sharing is important," Altman said at a press conference at the November announcement of GPTs. "We're going to pay people who build the most useful GPTs a portion of our revenue."

A screenshot of a question about books, "What would happen if jane austen met emily bronte?" and a book-specific GPT chatbot's answer.

Wanna talk books? A GPT on OpenAI's GPT Store is tuned to give advice about what to read and field other questions about reading.

 Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

