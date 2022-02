Stephen Shankland/CNET

Upgraded versions of Apple's Mac computers could be less than a month away. The tech giant will reportedly launch at least one new Mac on March 8, when Apple is expected to host its first event of 2022, according to a Sunday newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Gurman speculates we could see updates to the entry-level MacBook Pro and Mac mini first, followed by more Macs in May or June.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

More to come.