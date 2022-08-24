New M2 MacBook Pros to Enter Production Soon, Analyst Predicts

Apple will include its new M2 processor in upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro, which will hit production in the coming weeks, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst known for his reliable predictions, said Monday.

Apple revealed the M2 chip at WWDC in June, saying the new chip would be an upgrade from the M1, which marked a new era for the company as it transitioned away from Intel processors for its computers. So far, Apple has released its 13-inch MacBook and MacBook Air using the newest chip, but it didn't provide details on when its larger MacBook Pros with the M2 processor would start rolling out.

New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

Kuo tweeted that production will happen in the fourth quarter of 2022. But it's not clear if he's referring to Apple's fiscal fourth quarter that ends in September -- or to chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's fourth quarter that ends in December. In July, a Bloomberg newsletter predicted that the new MacBooks would launch in fall 2022 or spring 2023, as reported by 9to5Mac.

The M2 processor is 18% faster than the M1 while not affecting battery life. The M2 also features a memory boost of 24GB, up from 16GB.

Apple's next event is rumored for Sept. 7, which may be when the company shows off the larger MacBook Pros and the iPhone 14.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.