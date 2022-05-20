Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Drops to $480 in Used Condition Today

If you're constantly on the go and need something portable, powerful and versatile, a 2-in-1 tablet can offer the best of both worlds. And when you can score a deal on one, that's even better. Today only, Woot has factory-reconditioned models of the popular Surface Pro 7 marked down with prices starting as low as $480. This one-day deal expires tonight (May 20) or when devices are sold out.

This 2-in-1 tablet received CNET's Editors' Choice award in 2019 and remains a solid option for those looking for the flexibility of a tablet and the power of a laptop. You can get the lower-end with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $480, but we recommend splurging a little for the , which only costs $680 and comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

The Surface Pro 7 is 2x faster than its predecessor and features both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it easy to connect to displays, docking stations and more. It also has better graphics and uses Windows 10 OS. The Pro 7 gets up to 10.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and can reach 80% within an hour of charging, making it a great option for those who aren't always near an outlet. Your purchase is also backed by a one-year limited Microsoft warranty, so you're protected if something goes wrong.