Microsoft Surface Pro (5th Gen) is 63% cheaper today

There's nothing else quite like a Microsoft Surface. The combination of high end hardware in a tablet body with the option to add a unique keyboard and stylus makes it one of the more versatile ultraportable Windows machines you can buy. What's more, Microsoft's tendency to lean on high end materials like magnesium and alcantara to assemble its Surface line make them stand out quite a bit. That's usually why there's a noticeably high price tag associated with the Surface Pro line in particular, unless you happen to be shopping for one today anyway. Today, you can get one for $550.

This particular Surface Pro deal is for the 5th generation model, which includes an Intel Core i5 clocked at 2.5GHz and 8GB of RAM. This is the LTE model, so no need to tether to a hotspot on your phone if you decide to pay for service separately. It's a solid little computer, the perfect thing to explore the new Windows 11 experience with, and with the right keyboard connected can easily handle all of your day to day computing needs.