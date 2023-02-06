Microsoft May Reveal ChatGPT Plans at Event on Tuesday

Microsoft is holding an event on Tuesday that might reveal the fusion of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and its search engine Bing.

Invites to the event were mailed out last week, and attendees were told there would be news of "progress on a few exciting projects" from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. The show starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET Tuesday at Microsoft's Campus in Redmond, Washington.

While Microsoft hasn't provided details on a possible integration of ChatGPT and Bing, the new search experience appeared to leak last week. Images and details posted to social media documented the new interface, which may have a larger search box to chat with Bing instead of just submitting search queries. The new Bing may also be able to provide research and do tasks for people, according to the leaked details.

Bing's ChatGPT integration just appeared for me. Replaces the search bar with a composer for natural-language questions pic.twitter.com/NxZ0k9O92C — Owen Yin (@Owen_Yin) February 3, 2023

ChatGPT comes from artificial intelligence developer OpenAI. The AI doesn't know anything, but it's programmed to recognize patterns in texts harvested from the internet allowing it to answer questions from users. It can create a bedtime story for kids, make a diet plan or even get people out of a ticket.

Microsoft pledged to invest billions into the company last month in order to build new features. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted Monday that he will be in attendance for the event in Redmon.

hello from redmond! excited for the event tomorrow pic.twitter.com/b7TUr0ti42 — Sam Altman (@sama) February 6, 2023

Microsoft's announcement of the event comes shortly after Google revealed on Monday its own AI chatbot called Bard. Google's chatbot will integrate with its search engine and use the AI to breakdown complex info for users.

