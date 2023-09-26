LG Gram Fold Is a Foldable Touchscreen Laptop for $3,690

LG is breathing new life into the foldable PC segment. The South Korean electronics company announced the LG Gram Fold, which is actually a touchscreen device you can use as a tablet or a laptop. After promotional pricing, the Gram Fold will start at 4.99 million won, which converts to approximately $3,690 (£3,030, AU$5,060). It'll only receive a release for now in LG's native South Korea.

LG says the laptop, which features an OLED screen with 2,560x1,920 resolution, can be used in various ways. When folded in half, the top half becomes a laptop screen that measures around 12 inches, while the bottom half can have a virtual keyboard or you can snap on the keyboard it comes inside the box to mimic the experience of a regular laptop.

LG demonstrates how you can use its new LG Gram Fold PC with a Bluetooth keyboard in tablet form. LG/Screenshot by CNET's Sareena Dayaram

When unfolded, it can be used like a large 17-inch tablet or large monitor. Instead of a virtual keyboard, LG says you can also use a Bluetooth keyboard. The screen also has stylus support like some of the best tablets around.

A promotional video of the LG Gram Fold on the company's website shows off the portability quotient of the laptop. After all, the laptop weighs only 2.76 pounds (1.25 kg) and it's 9.4mm (0.37 inches) thick when unfolded The video also demonstrates various ways to use the foldable design, including using it in tablet form along with a wireless keyboard.

LG is not the first company unveil a laptop with a folding screen. The arrival of the LG Gram Fold comes mere weeks after HP's Spectre Foldable PC, announced earlier this month. Unlike other foldable PCs, the Gram Fold runs on Intel's 13th-gen Core processors, which puts it on par with high-end laptops.

Key specs