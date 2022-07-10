LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) Review: Light, Long Battery Life and a Big Display

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 is an excellent pick for the same reasons as past Gram laptops and two-in-ones: It's lightweight, it has long battery life and it has an excellent display. For the Gram 16 2-in-1, you'll get a 16-inch 2,560x1,600-resolution, pen-enabled touch display with 300-nit brightness and approximately 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Battery life reached nearly 13 hours, outlasting competitors in its class. And despite its size, it is compact, slim and weighs about 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms).

Updated with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the 2022 model has respectable productivity performance too. If you're looking to tackle typical home, office or school tasks on a bigger screen without sacrificing mobility or battery life, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 has you covered. However, it does have a handful of shortcomings, not least of which is the price.

7.8 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) Like Incredibly lightweight for its size

Long battery life

Excellent 16-inch display

Active pen included Don't Like Noticeable flex in body and display

Body is a fingerprint magnet

No pen storage

The Gram 16 2-in-1 starts at $1,500 with a 12th-gen Core i7 processor, integrated graphics, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. This is the model I tested and it's currently . LG offers configurations with 1TB or 2TB of storage. The , which is a lot to pay for a storage bump. It does include , which is great if you want to double your display space even when you travel. The 1TB configuration is available in the UK for £1,733. The 2-in-1 is currently not available in Australia, but the UK price converts to AU$3,045.

Josh Goldman/CNET

At $1,500, the Gram 16 isn't exactly overpriced for what you're getting, but it's no bargain either. However, Costco at the moment has it discounted to $1,200, which actually is a good buy and worth jumping on if this model lines up with your needs. And if you're reading this and it's not currently available, it's worth waiting for a price drop.

Also, despite the premium price, there is some bloatware you might want to remove. It's not a lot and a couple of preloaded programs, like Wacom's notepad app Bamboo Paper and LG Glance (which uses presence detection for privacy and security features), are useful. But I could do without stuff like Alexa for PC and McAfee Live Safe on a $1,500 laptop.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q-K.AAC7U1) Price as reviewed $1,500 Display size/resolution 16-inch 2,560x1,600 touch display CPU 2.1GHz Intel Core i7-1260P Memory 16GB 5,200MHz LPDDR5 (onboard) Graphics 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage 512GB PCIe NVME Gen 4 M.2 SSD Networking 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.1 Connections Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (x2), USB-A (3.2 Gen 2), 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot Operating system Windows 11 Home

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 does have the look and feel of a premium laptop. Well, as long as you don't touch it with your bare hands. The matte black finish manages to pick up every last fingerprint and it takes a serious wipe down to get rid of them all.

The chassis is made from magnesium alloy. That keeps it lightweight but doesn't give it the solid feel or stiffness of an aluminum laptop. There is noticeable flex in the keyboard deck and lid (you definitely want to avoid picking this up one-handed by the display). Still, as with other Grams, it is strong enough to pass seven military-grade durability tests including shock and vibration, so it's built for a commute or travel.

Josh Goldman/CNET

In general, 15- and 16-inch two-in-ones are too big and heavy to use handheld in tablet mode. This LG is at least tolerable due to its weight and the screen's 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it less awkward to hold vertically than a 16:9 display.

The Gram 16 2-in-1 is still best suited for use on a desk or lap in tablet mode, and LG includes an active pen if you want to write or draw on the screen. Unfortunately, the pen doesn't store in the body or even magnetically attach like models from Samsung and HP.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The screen also flexes when you put pressure on it with the pen, making it a little less enjoyable to use. If you use it in tent or stand mode, though, this is not an issue. Plus, the size makes it excellent for presentations and as a digital whiteboard.

This Gram is great as just a straight-up laptop, too. (You might not want to use it on your lap, though. It gets uncomfortably warm, and there's even a note on the bottom of the Gram to use it on a flat and hard surface.) The backlit keyboard has a comfortable firmness to the keys and a fair amount of travel. The function keys are also mapped for shortcuts: For example, pressing the F4 key lets you kill the mic and webcam. The webcam itself is good with a 1080p resolution, giving video chats some added clarity and detail.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The touchpad is 16:10 to match the display, but its increased size and position puts much of it under your right palm. This can lead to accidental brushes or clicks if you tend to drag your right palm while typing. The precision touchpad is otherwise nice to use.

LG skimps some on ports compared to the clamshell version of the Gram 16. It does have two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, but they're both on the left side, which means you lose flexibility when it comes to charging and connecting a monitor. There's no HDMI out and only one USB-A port; the LG Gram 16 laptop has an HDMI 2.0 and two USB-A ports.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Performance from the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 was right where it should be for its components. (You can see how it stacks up compared to similarly configured systems in the performance charts below.) With its 12th-gen i7 processor and 16GB of high-speed memory, it's plenty for productivity tasks, light photo and video editing and entertainment.

However, it is a champ when it comes to battery life. It reached 12 hours, 47 minutes on our streaming video battery drain test with brightness and audio set to 50%. With some power management, getting through a workday is possible, and the Gram charges quickly too.

Again, if your main needs are good battery life, a big display and mobility with strong processing performance for productivity, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 has you covered. But I'd wait for a sale.

Geekbench 5 (multicore) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 9067 Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7) 9016 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) 8765 HP Envy x360 15 7178 Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1 6484 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 CPU (multicore) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 8526 HP Envy x360 15 8513 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) 8137 Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1 7843 Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7) 7716 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Edition Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7) 5800 HP Envy x360 15 5462 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 5422 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) 5383 Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1 5061 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Wild Life Extreme HP Envy x360 15 5462 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 3941 Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7) 3903 LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) 3853 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test (minutes) LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) 767 Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 735 Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1 723 HP Envy x360 15 665 Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7) 631 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance