LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022) Review: Light, Long Battery Life and a Big Display

For those who value a big screen for productivity but still want a light laptop for frequent travel, LG offers one of the best options out there.

Joshua Goldman
Joshua Goldman
4 min read
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 on a blue background
Josh Goldman/CNET

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 is an excellent pick for the same reasons as past Gram laptops and two-in-ones: It's lightweight, it has long battery life and it has an excellent display. For the Gram 16 2-in-1, you'll get a 16-inch 2,560x1,600-resolution, pen-enabled touch display with 300-nit brightness and approximately 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Battery life reached nearly 13 hours, outlasting competitors in its class. And despite its size, it is compact, slim and weighs about 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms). 

Updated with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the 2022 model has respectable productivity performance too. If you're looking to tackle typical home, office or school tasks on a bigger screen without sacrificing mobility or battery life, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 has you covered. However, it does have a handful of shortcomings, not least of which is the price. 

7.8

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022)

Like

  • Incredibly lightweight for its size
  • Long battery life
  • Excellent 16-inch display
  • Active pen included

Don't Like

  • Noticeable flex in body and display
  • Body is a fingerprint magnet
  • No pen storage

The Gram 16 2-in-1 starts at $1,500 with a 12th-gen Core i7 processor, integrated graphics, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. This is the model I tested and it's currently only available from Costco. LG offers configurations with 1TB or 2TB of storage. The 2TB version is $2,100, which is a lot to pay for a storage bump. It does include a $300 portable 16-inch USB-C monitor, which is great if you want to double your display space even when you travel. The 1TB configuration is available in the UK for £1,733. The 2-in-1 is currently not available in Australia, but the UK price converts to AU$3,045.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 on a blue background

LG is including an excellent 16-inch portable display with certain configurations of its Gram laptops and two-in-ones.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

At $1,500, the Gram 16 isn't exactly overpriced for what you're getting, but it's no bargain either. However, Costco at the moment has it discounted to $1,200, which actually is a good buy and worth jumping on if this model lines up with your needs. And if you're reading this and it's not currently available, it's worth waiting for a price drop. 

Also, despite the premium price, there is some bloatware you might want to remove. It's not a lot and a couple of preloaded programs, like Wacom's notepad app Bamboo Paper and LG Glance (which uses presence detection for privacy and security features), are useful. But I could do without stuff like Alexa for PC and McAfee Live Safe on a $1,500 laptop.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q-K.AAC7U1)

Price as reviewed $1,500
Display size/resolution 16-inch 2,560x1,600 touch display
CPU 2.1GHz Intel Core i7-1260P
Memory 16GB 5,200MHz LPDDR5 (onboard)
Graphics 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Storage 512GB PCIe NVME Gen 4 M.2 SSD
Networking 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6E), Bluetooth 5.1
Connections Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (x2), USB-A (3.2 Gen 2), 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot
Operating system Windows 11 Home 

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 does have the look and feel of a premium laptop. Well, as long as you don't touch it with your bare hands. The matte black finish manages to pick up every last fingerprint and it takes a serious wipe down to get rid of them all. 

The chassis is made from magnesium alloy. That keeps it lightweight but doesn't give it the solid feel or stiffness of an aluminum laptop. There is noticeable flex in the keyboard deck and lid (you definitely want to avoid picking this up one-handed by the display). Still, as with other Grams, it is strong enough to pass seven military-grade durability tests including shock and vibration, so it's built for a commute or travel. 

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 on a blue background

You'll need to wear gloves to keep the Gram 16 looking this clean.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

In general, 15- and 16-inch two-in-ones are too big and heavy to use handheld in tablet mode. This LG is at least tolerable due to its weight and the screen's 16:10 aspect ratio, which makes it less awkward to hold vertically than a 16:9 display. 

The Gram 16 2-in-1 is still best suited for use on a desk or lap in tablet mode, and LG includes an active pen if you want to write or draw on the screen. Unfortunately, the pen doesn't store in the body or even magnetically attach like models from Samsung and HP. 

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 on a blue background

The display and pen make this Gram an excellent digital whiteboard.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

The screen also flexes when you put pressure on it with the pen, making it a little less enjoyable to use. If you use it in tent or stand mode, though, this is not an issue. Plus, the size makes it excellent for presentations and as a digital whiteboard.

This Gram is great as just a straight-up laptop, too. (You might not want to use it on your lap, though. It gets uncomfortably warm, and there's even a note on the bottom of the Gram to use it on a flat and hard surface.) The backlit keyboard has a comfortable firmness to the keys and a fair amount of travel. The function keys are also mapped for shortcuts: For example, pressing the F4 key lets you kill the mic and webcam. The webcam itself is good with a 1080p resolution, giving video chats some added clarity and detail.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 on a blue background

Both Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports are on the left side.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

The touchpad is 16:10 to match the display, but its increased size and position puts much of it under your right palm. This can lead to accidental brushes or clicks if you tend to drag your right palm while typing. The precision touchpad is otherwise nice to use. 

LG skimps some on ports compared to the clamshell version of the Gram 16. It does have two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, but they're both on the left side, which means you lose flexibility when it comes to charging and connecting a monitor. There's no HDMI out and only one USB-A port; the LG Gram 16 laptop has an HDMI 2.0 and two USB-A ports.

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 on a blue background

The Gram 16 2-in-1 doesn't have an HDMI out like the Gram 16 clamshell version.

 Josh Goldman/CNET

Performance from the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 was right where it should be for its components. (You can see how it stacks up compared to similarly configured systems in the performance charts below.) With its 12th-gen i7 processor and 16GB of high-speed memory, it's plenty for productivity tasks, light photo and video editing and entertainment. 

However, it is a champ when it comes to battery life. It reached 12 hours, 47 minutes on our streaming video battery drain test with brightness and audio set to 50%. With some power management, getting through a workday is possible, and the Gram charges quickly too.

Again, if your main needs are good battery life, a big display and mobility with strong processing performance for productivity, the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 has you covered. But I'd wait for a sale. 

Geekbench 5 (multicore)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
9067
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)
9016
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022)
8765
HP Envy x360 15
7178
Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1
6484

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 CPU (multicore)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
8526
HP Envy x360 15
8513
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022)
8137
Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1
7843
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)
7716

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Edition

Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)
5800
HP Envy x360 15
5462
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
5422
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022)
5383
Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1
5061

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Wild Life Extreme

HP Envy x360 15
5462
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
3941
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)
3903
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022)
3853

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test (minutes)

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (2022)
767
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
735
Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1
723
HP Envy x360 15
665
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7)
631

Note:

Longer bars indicate better performance

System Configurations

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.1GHz Intel Core i7-1260P; 16GB LPDDR5 5,200MHz; 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 512GB SSD
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.1GHz Intel Core i7-1260P; 16GB LP-DDR5 5,200MHz; 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 1TB SSD
HP Envy x360 15 Microsoft Windows 10 Home; 1.8GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U; 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 3,200MHz; 512MB AMD Radeon Graphics; 512GB SSD
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14-inch, Gen 7) Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 2.1GHz Intel Core i7-1260P; 16GBLP-DDR5 5,200MHz; 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics; 512GB SSD
Dell Inspiron 7415 2-in-1 Microsoft Windows 11 Home; 1.8GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U; 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 3,200MHz; 512MB AMD Radeon Graphics; 512GB SSD