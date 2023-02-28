Lenovo's Rollable Screen Concept Is Almost Like Magic

Motorola has already impressed us with its rollable phone concept at MWC in Barcelona, but parent company Lenovo is getting in on the flexible display game too with an awesome-looking concept laptop with a screen that somehow grows larger at the touch of a button.

Having seen it in person, it's almost like magic.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Seen on its stand during the tech conference, the concept device appears mostly as a regular laptop with a keyboard and trackpad and 12.7-inch display. That display is flexible however and actually slides into the body of the laptop. A double-tap of a button on the side and the full length of the screen begins to slowly work its way out, resulting in a much larger 15.3-inch workspace with an 8:9 aspect ratio.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

This tall screen format could be great for working professionals as it gives a lot more screen real estate for scrolling down web pages or for working on large documents or spreadsheets.

It's similar in principle to the tech used in Motorola's rolling phone concept, which also has an extendable screen which provides a larger surface for watching 16:9 videos. Like the phone, Lenovo's laptop is purely a proof of concept and there are no plans to put it into production, or even to use the technology on any future devices.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET

However, with clearly a lot of time and money gone into the development, it shouldn't come as a surprise if we see this tech in some form on sale in a few product generations time.