Lenovo Slim 9i Leads New Laptop Line Overflowing With Options

Chip shortages and supply chain troubles are not slowing down Lenovo when it comes to releasing new laptops. The PC maker announced four premium Slim-series models on Thursday, available with Intel or AMD processors and ranging from 13.3 to 16 inches in size.

The Slim 7i (the "i" denotes an Intel CPU) is where the line begins. The 14-inch laptop starts at $1,199 (approximately £950, AU$1,653), and, while the base configuration is likely pretty tame, the model will be available with a compelling array of components such as an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, discrete graphics – either an Nvidia RTX 2050 or MX550 -- and four display choices including a 2.8K LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz OLED. An AMD version, the Slim 7, will be available outside the US with Ryzen 5, 7 or 9 6000-series processors.

For hybrid workers in need of more screen space, the Slim 7 and 7i will also be available in a 16-inch size with a 2.5K 16:10 touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color space and 500-nit brightness. The Intel version will offer Intel Arc A370M discrete graphics, while the AMD will have a choice of Nvidia RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti chips. It definitely seems geared more toward entry-level creators or casual gamers, or both. The 16-inch 7i starts at $1,599 and the Slim 7 is at $1,499 when they ship in June.

Josh Goldman/CNET

In the other direction in size is the 13.3-inch Slim 7i Carbon. It's made from magnesium alloy reinforced with carbon fiber giving it a starting weight of less than a kilogram. For as light as it is, though, I could open it with one hand without it skittering across the table. I expect this one will offer strong performance for its size, too, with up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor and up to 32GB of memory. The Slim 7i Carbon is also expected in June starting at $1,299.

The flagship of the line is the Slim 9i, though. It's a carbon-neutral-certified laptop that's covered in glass and has a choice of either a 2.8K- or 4K-resolution 14-inch OLED touch display. This is an Intel Evo laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors, so mobile performance should be snappy and battery life should last all-day.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The Slim 9i will also have Lenovo's next-gen AI features to optimize performance and cooling as well as enhanced privacy and security. Lenovo also demoed the Bowers and Wilkins-tuned quad-speaker system for me on this model and the audio was bright, loud and clear. Plus it was smart enough to stop when I walked away from the laptop and start again when I returned. Basically, if you're looking for bells and whistles, this is likely the one to get when it arrives in June starting at $1,799.

However, although the Slim 9i is the flashy flagship, there's an option that's between it and the 16-inch Slim 7, and that's the Lenovo Slim 7 or 7i Pro X. It's a 14.5-inch laptop, again with up to an Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Creator Edition processors and paired with either Nvidia GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 discrete graphics, up to 32GB of DDR5 6,400MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The X in the name refers to Lenovo's X Power feature, which it says are specific tunings to push the laptop's performance based on what you're doing. So if you want something with the higher performance of the larger 16-inch Slim 7 but in a smaller package, the Pro X seems like that middle ground.

Intel versions of the Slim 7i Pro X will start at $1,699 and the AMD Slim 7 Pro X will be at $1,499. Both are expected to be available in June.