Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro (14-inch) review: Premium laptop at a midrange price

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro gets better the more you use it. Frankly, when I first unboxed it I found the laptop to be pretty unremarkable. It's Lenovo's first laptop to ship with Windows 11 but otherwise, it doesn't really have any big attention-grabbing features. The 14-inch laptop is thin, light and has a full metal chassis -- premium but it doesn't stand out. There's no big performance story: It's respectable but not extraordinary (though battery life is long at nearly 12 hours). Of course, there's nothing wrong with just being all-around good.

But after using the Slim 7i Pro for a little while and putting a few of its somewhat hidden features to work, the little laptop's value is clearer. With this laptop, you're getting the experience of a higher-end model -- the look, feel and upscale features -- but at a more affordable price (even if that price isn't exactly low).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro (14-inch) Price as reviewed $1,200 Display size/resolution 14-inch 2880 x 1800 touch display CPU 3.3GHz Intel Core i7-11370H Memory 16GB 4267MHz LPDDR4X (soldered) Graphics 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics Ports USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 Type-C (x2), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, combo headphone jack Storage 1TB PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.1 Operating system Windows 11 Home (21H1)

What's so Pro about it



Putting Pro in the name of a laptop model means different things to different people. In this case, it seems that it means moving a notch up from in almost every way. The Slim 7i Pro (the letter i is for the Intel processor) has better components, a higher-quality display and some future-proofing tech, as well as some features to improve your work experience. Plus, the laptop is pretty sharp and won't look out of place in a business meeting.

The 14-inch display, for instance, covers 100% sRGB, 80% P3, 78% Adobe RGB and 74% NTSC color gamuts. It hits a brightness of 400 nits. All good things for work, entertainment and basic content creation. The taller 16:10 ratio gives you more vertical room for work, too. And the 90Hz refresh rate smooths out the look of video and games.

With two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports on the left side, you're covered for everything from charging and high-speed data transfers to connecting multiple external monitors. It would be nice if they were split between the left and right sides for greater flexibility, though. Wireless is ready for the future as well with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Above the display, there's a serviceable 720p webcam paired with an IR camera and dual far-field microphones. The IR camera is for signing in with facial recognition. But what's even more interesting is the laptop has presence detection, a feature found on ThinkPad business laptops.

If you walk away from the laptop, it will automatically lock itself down. When you return, the Slim 7i Pro senses your presence and starts looking for your face to unlock it instantly. The feature can even be used to pause video playing on your display when you leave and resume when you return when using certain players like VLC.

What Lenovo did remove is the sliding physical shutter for the webcam to help with privacy. That's a step back, but you can use Lenovo's Vantage software toolbar to quickly kill the webcam and mic, as well as change fan and system control modes, adjust battery and charging performance and even turn on and off the keyboard backlight. You can also do some of these things and much more with your voice.

The laptop is preinstalled with Lenovo Voice, which lets you control the laptop and change settings with voice commands. There's a long list of options from controlling screen brightness and volume to opening the calculator app to disabling the webcam. It also has translation and voice-to-text features. And if you want to use your voice for more, the laptop is preinstalled with Amazon Alexa services and Microsoft Cortana. This is why those dual far-field mics are nice to have, along with better conference calls.

Aside from the Lenovo Vantage and Lenovo Voice apps, there's surprisingly little preinstalled bloatware on the laptop, but be prepared to get partner software pitches anyway. Yes, Vantage is where you'll find all the controls for turning on and off the extra features on the Slim 7i Pro, but it's also the company's avenue for pitching you on various partner services. Things like SurfEasy VPN, McAfee Live Safe, DashLane password manager and Lenovo's own Smart Performance service for $30 a year, which scans your PC and fixes any issues it finds. This is also where you'll get offers for extended warranties for the laptop and battery. It's annoying but I suppose it's better than having all of it preinstalled.

At the end of the day, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro's charm is that it's a really good clamshell laptop for people who need just that. it looks good, if a little bland. It has an excellent display and the components are top-notch for its class. Plus the Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 mean there's some future proofing for connections. Add in the fun extras like presence detection and voice commands, especially nice if you're a heavy Alexa user already and you've got a premium laptop experience at a more midrange price.

Geekbench 5 (multicore) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 6765 HP Pavilion Aero 13 (13-be0097nr) 5699 Dell XPS 13 OLED (9310) 5684 Razer Book 13 5659 Framework Laptop 4871 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro 4663 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 CPU (multicore) HP Pavilion Aero 13 (13-be0097nr) 7944 Framework Laptop 5366 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro 5362 Dell XPS 13 OLED (9310) 4477 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Edition HP Pavilion Aero 13 (13-be0097nr) 5700 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro 5269 Razer Book 13 5077 Dell XPS 13 OLED (9310) 4964 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 4556 Framework Laptop 4313 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Streaming video playback battery drain test (minutes) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro 708 Razer Book 13 687 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 672 HP Pavilion Aero 13 (13-be0097nr) 608 Framework Laptop 470 Dell XPS 13 OLED (9310) 458 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance