Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon, Slim 7 Pro AMD-powered Windows 11 laptops start at $1,290, arrive in October

Lenovo announced Wednesday the 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro. The new models are aimed at people with a "hybrid lifestyle," working both in and out of the office.

The 16-inch Slim 7 Pro is configured for creators with a 16-inch QHD touch display, support for 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 500-nit brightness and optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics. It will also come with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, up to 16GB of memory and up to a 1TB SSD. Despite packing all of that in, the laptop is 17.4mm at its thinnest and weighs 2.1 kilograms (4.6 pounds).

Although the Slim 7 Pro's weight and size is good for a 16-inch laptop, the 14-inch Slim 7 Carbon is going to be better for mobility while still having performance potential. The 14-inch laptop is 14.9mm thin and weighs from just over 1 kilogram (2.4 pounds). It runs on up to a Ryzen 7 5800U processor and can be configured with Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics, which are a couple notches above integrated graphics and something rare in an ultraportable laptop like this.

The laptop's screen sounds pretty nice, too. Lenovo used a 16:10 14-inch 2880x1800-pixel resolution OLED display with up to 600-nit peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. And it's factory calibrated so it should be accurate out of the box. OLED screens usually hurt battery life, but Lenovo claims up to 14.5 hours. Plus, like the company's Carbon ThinkPads, the Slim 7 Carbon is built to survive military-grade durability tests.

The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon laptop is expected in October and will start at $1,290. That coverts to approximately £936 and AU$1,745. The 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro laptop will start at $1,449 and it, too, is expected in October.