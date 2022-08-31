Lenovo Glasses T1 Are Wearable Displays That Also Work With iPhones

Apple doesn't have an AR headset yet, but Lenovo just announced a pair of display glasses that will work with iPhones via a Lightning adapter. The Lenovo Glasses T1, one of a handful of computer products announced Thursday by Lenovo at Berlin's IFA tech show, aren't AR-enabled. But they could be a second display for your computer or phone.

Wired display-enabled glasses that work as head-worn monitors have existed for years, notably TCL's NXTWear G glasses (which are getting a wireless upgrade). Lenovo has made a number of VR and AR devices over the last decade, including last year's ThinkReality A3, a lightweight pair of AR glasses using Qualcomm's technology.

Lori Grunin/CNET

The Glasses T1 are USB-C connected, and should work with a wide range of Windows, Mac and Android devices. The interesting part is the Lightning adapter, which also should make them work with iPhones.

The glasses have high-contrast Micro-OLED displays with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution per eye and built-in speakers, and have TUV Low Blue Light certification. Much like Lenovo's ThinkReality glasses, there's a set of adjustable nose bridges, and options for custom prescription lens inserts (although I've still not been successful finding smart glasses that fit my severe nearsightedness).

The glasses have no listed price yet, but they'll go on sale in China later this year, and be available in other regions sometime in 2023. By then, Apple may finally be readying its own AR headset at last.