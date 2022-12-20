Lenovo Debuts Latest ThinkPad X1, IdeaPad 5 Laptops, Tab M9 Tablet Ahead of CES 2023

Lenovo can be counted on to announce at least a few outside-the-box devices at CES. But before the annual tech show kicks off Jan. 5 in Las Vegas, the company has unveiled some more run-of-the-mill updates to its commercial and consumer computers and accessories.

On the commercial side, Lenovo will update its ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop, X1 Yoga two-in-one and sub-2.2-pound X1 Nano laptop with the "very latest generation of up to Intel Core i7 processors with Intel vPro." The X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga will also support up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM. They'll also have improvements to privacy and presence detection, posture warning and eye wellness alerts, webcam enhancements like auto-framing and background blur and OLED displays with settings designed to reduce energy consumption.

There will be a lot of sustainability messaging from PC makers this year, and that includes Lenovo. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 has a palm rest made from 90% recycled magnesium and the bottom cover is 55% recycled aluminum, while the X1 Nano Gen 3 features 90% recycled magnesium hybrid in the palm rest and bottom cover. Retail packaging is made from 100% bamboo and sugarcane fiber.

The new X1 models are expected to ship in April with prices starting at $1,649, approximately £1,360 or AU$2,480 converted.

Lenovo also announced new commercial monitors including the ThinkVision P49w-30, an ultrawide 49-inch display expected in June and starting from $1,699. There are also some new desk accessories coming, the most interesting of which is the Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam.

The Go Desk Station looks like a desk lamp but is much more and potentially a great solution for someone with limited desk space. The light is on a rotatable arm and at the opposite end of the light is an arm with a 4K webcam attached. The design lets you easily brighten your work area or your face while using the webcam. The light's brightness and color temperature are adjustable, too.

The lamp's base has a built-in USB-C hub with a 135-watt power input that can pass through 65 watts of power to a laptop. There's an HDMI 2.0 output also to connect to a monitor. There's even a retractable shelf in the base with a 15-watt Qi wireless charging pad. It's expected to be available in March for $329.

For consumers, Lenovo announced updates to its IdeaPad Pro 5/5i and Slim 5/5i laptop line. Both models are available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, however only the 16-inch versions will be available in the US. Like the ThinkPads, these will have the latest Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen processors, and the Pro models have the option of next-gen Nvidia discrete graphics. Other updates include improved displays including OLED options and dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz; full-HD webcams; and larger touchpads.

The 16-inch IdeaPad Pro 5i is expected to ship in May starting at $1,500. The 16-inch IdeaPad Slim 5/5i is also expected in May starting at $650 for AMD models and $750 for Intel.

Lenovo also announced a new mini desktop PC, a budget two-in-one 12-inch Chromebook and the Tab M9, a 9-inch HD tablet running on Android 12 available sometime in Q2 and starting at $140. You can read more about all of Lenovo's CES 2023 announcements on its news site.