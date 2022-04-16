Keep Your Car Safe With the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam for Just $82 -- Today Only

Rove

Dash cams have grown in popularity in recent years as a result of the numerous advantages they offer drivers, particularly peace of mind. Simply put your dash cam on your car's dashboard, and it will capture the details of your drive as well as what happens on the road. Car accidents, other drivers' traffic violations, and even vandalism or accidents while your car is parked can all be recorded, and the material can be used as proof, if necessary.

Amazon has slashed the price of the by $38, bringing it down to just $82. If you've been thinking about getting a dash cam, now is the time to do it. But hurry -- this offer ends tonight.

The Rove R2-4K dash cam features ultra HD video recording quality, capable of recording videos with a resolution of up to 2160p. When compared to other dash cams, there is a substantial difference in clarity and video quality. This dash cam also has great night vision, allowing for crisper footage in low lighting conditions, as well as a built-in GPS that precisely tracks and records your location and speed.

There are a ton of other features packed into this dash cam as well, such as a 150-degree wide angle lens, G-sensor and F1.8 large aperture. Plus, it has parking mode, motion detection, time-lapse capabilities, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock and voice guidance that will indicate if something happened while you were away so you can check the footage.

The Rove app is available on both iOS and Android devices and lets you view and manage your recordings. You can also download your videos to your smart phone to share on social media or with friends and family. The cam also supports micro SD cards up to 512GB, but you'll have to purchase that separately.