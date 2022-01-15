Jump into the world of 3D printing with one of our favorites for $169 (save $100)

Anycubic

Chosen as one of CNET's picks for Best 3D printer for 2022, the Anycubic Photon Mono is an inexpensive resin 3D printer that doesn't sacrifice on quality. An array of LEDs allow more UV light in, causing the resin to cure faster and more evenly, which means you'll benefit from faster print times. But don't fret about safety. The printer comes with a top cover that blocks 99.95% of UV light to protect your eyes, while also being light enough to monitor your printing progress. Right now you can .

Whether you're creating game miniatures, tools around the home or experimenting with your own designs, this printer can deliver what you need while remaining affordable. Upgrades have really improved the whole experience from efficiency to maintenance and more. But remember, liquid resin can be hard to work with, so you'll need good ventilation and a portable UV light. is the recommended companion with this device, so you may want to order a few colors with your purchase.

