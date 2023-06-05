Join CNET's WWDC 2023 Watch Party: Reacting Live to Apple's New Reveals

Apple's WWDC 2023 event starts today, and CNET is hosting a live watch party covering all the big announcements during the kickoff to the developers conference. CNET's Bridget Carey and Abrar Al-Heeti are co-hosting the watch party, now underway on CNET's YouTube channel leading into Apple's keynote presentation at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

The watch party is providing analysis and commentary on the reveals we're expecting and checking in with CNET's on-the-ground reporting team. Following the keynote presentation, we'll run through Apple's biggest announcements for the iPhone, the Mac and maybe even the long-rumored Apple mixed-reality headset.

Want to be part of the show? You can use the live YouTube chat to send in your reader questions and reactions. We'll be looking at them during our preshow and postshow programs.