As part of its push into audio capture, Joby is adding five new mics to its fledgling Wavo microphone line, including the new flagship Wavo Pro ($300; £258) and wireless Wavo Air ($250; £215). Aimed at all levels of video content creators and audio streamers, the new mics are available now with one exception, the Wavo Pro DS, which is expected in March.

Joby, of course, is more widely known for its flexible mini tripods. But this jump into the microphone market isn't surprising when you consider that Vitic, Joby's parent company, snapped up Rycote in 2018 and acquired Audix earlier this month -- both microphone brands.

Here's a quick preview of the new microphones.

Joby Joby says the new Wavo Pro is an "innovative shotgun microphone built for storytellers, filmmakers and expert creators on the go." Equipped with an "intelligent" hybrid analog/digital system to power onboard active noise reduction, it has a companion sound management app and integrated second 3.5mm mic input. It's designed to pair with the latest mirrorless cameras to capture "broadcast-caliber audio." Wavo Pro's features, according to Joby: An active noise reduction (ANR) system that leverages enhanced onboard Rycote technology to process and clear sounds made from on-the-go creation, removing self-generated structural noise.

A simple dedicated digital sound management app for iOS and Android, that connects via Bluetooth to Wavo Pro to provide creators real-time and remote visual monitoring of sound input, independent dual-mode EQ, and customized, shareable sound setups.

LEDs in front and back to provide real-time monitoring no matter the orientation.

Secondary mic input for easy interviews or dual-channel recording.

Onboard -10 decibel safe track for mono or dual-channel recording.

Auto power mode to switch the mic on/off automatically together with the camera.

Pairs with the entire Joby content creation kit, including tripods, lights and mics.

Joby The Wavo Pro DS shares most of the pro-grade components of the flagship Wavo Pro. However, it has a simpler, more streamlined user interface, Joby says. Wavo Pro DS key features, according to Joby: A plug-and-play, simple user interface with a few key controls for audio content creation.

A high-pass filter that cleans sound from unwanted low frequencies in real time.

Onboard safe track for mono or dual-channel recording.

Integrated LEDs indicate battery and audio levels.

Joby Joby described the Wavo Air as an "instant-pairing" wireless microphone kit "designed for creators who need freedom in front of the camera." The Wavo Air Kit comes with double transmitters, two lavalier mics and cable adapters for both cameras and phones, which gives you a lot of flexibility for audio capture. Additionally, Joby says you can pair the wireless mic with audio-enhancement accessories, including stability and support mounts -- or even additional lav mics and transmitters. The Wavo Air key features, according to Joby: High-quality, 2.4GHz wireless audio capture technology in a lightweight, pocketable form factor.

Hands-free audio capture with lav mics, including a unique Joby-designed mounting system that goes from magnetic mount lanyard, belt clip or cold shoe mount, to GorillaPod leg clip and many more.

Compatible out of the box with smartphones and cameras using TRS and TRRS cables, and two transmitters for interviews.

Long-range wireless capture lets you exit close-up shots and still record up to 50 meters (164 feet).

Mics can be placed in different locations to record specific audio far from the camera.

Joby The Wavo Pod is the company's large-diaphragm, USB condenser microphone for audio streamers. Joby says the the mic is designed for the everyday podcaster or game streamer and features both cardioid and omnidirectional pickup patterns with 24bit/48kHz high-res sampling rates. Wavo Pod key features, according to Joby: A zero-latency headphone monitoring 3.5mm jack along with a volume and gain knob with one-click integrated mute functionality.

Includes a Joby pop filter accessory (designed to remove voice plosives) and a desk stand. A secondary filter is available as a separate $10 purchase that shields the backside of the mic for multiple or simultaneous recording angles and "crisp, pop-free" vocals.

Industry-standard USB Type-C connection for plug-and-play use with laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones.

Two tripod mounts on either side of the mic stand can attach accessories, and position the mic using a GorillaPod or boom arm for any streamer's customized setup.

Equipped with a detachable base and U bracket, native 3/8-inch female screw and a 3/8-inch-to-5/8-inch adapter to connect to any boom arm.