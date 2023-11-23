HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 Review: Satisfying Everyday Widescreen Laptop for Less

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

7.5 / 10

SCORE HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 Pros Good performance for the price

Attractive with a solid, sturdy feel

Pleasing audio

Several configuration options Cons Poor-quality base display

Keyboard legends difficult to see

Widescreen laptops such as the HP Pavilion 15 are increasingly rare. Most laptops above $700 have switched to 16:10 or 3:2 aspect ratios, which gives you more vertical space to work in. Laptops with 16:9 displays are typically relegated to entry-level and midrange status. But while we roundly suggest staying away from small widescreen laptops, a larger 15.6-inch, 16:9 display is great for home use for work and entertainment. And that's what you get with the Pavilion 15, where even the cheapest model has strong everyday performance, decent battery life and a slim but sturdy design.

Like many HP laptops, or really any laptop, it's best to wait for a sale. I wouldn't recommend this Pavilion at its regular price of $1,010. It's currently deeply discounted for Black Friday, however, and starts at $530 for an excellent configuration, except for the display. The base configuration's display really is the biggest strike against it, but thankfully, it can be upgraded for as little as $10. And while I can't speak to the quality of the other three display options HP offers for it, it can't be worse than the base display.

HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 specifications Price as reviewed $1,010 Display size/resolution 15.6-inch 1,920x1,080 IPS LCD CPU 1.7GHz Intel Core i7-1355U Memory 16GB DDR4-3200 Graphics 128MB Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD Networking Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3 Connections Thunderbolt 4 USB-C (x2), USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating system Windows Home 11 22H2

The base display only looks good head-on, and even then, it's washed out and dim. Josh Goldman/CNET

You've got options

This HP Pavilion 15 starts as low as $650 with an AMD processor (the 15z-eh300) and a sale price of just $350. But, like the Intel-powered 15t-eg300, you should skip the base display option if you can afford another $30. The configuration options is definitely a highlight here, letting you upgrade the processors, add more memory (for the AMD model, at least), increase storage and even the graphics with an entry-level discrete Nvidia GPU. There are also multiple color options available.

Models in the UK are not configurable but start as low as £419. In Australia, HP is clearing out 12th-gen Intel Pavilion 15 configurations starting at AU$1,055 right now. The good news there is you can get better specs, and going by our performance tests, the gap in speed between Intel's 12th- and 13th-gen chips at this level is small.

The base config's display might not be good, but there is an HDMI out for an external display. Josh Goldman/CNET

Performance and battery life

If you're in the market for a strong multitasking laptop for a home office or school work, the HP Pavilion 15 is a fine fit. It tested on par or slightly better than similarly configured 15-inch laptops past and present. Keep in mind, too, that we tested the base Intel configuration.

Loaded up with the top components HP offers, including the Nvidia GeForce MX550 discrete graphics, it should give you enough performance for basic photo and video editing and casual gaming. Perhaps more importantly, it'll extend the overall performance longevity and the price still comes in under $1,000. One other thing: The specs HP lists for the laptop say it comes with a 65-watt power supply, but that's for one configured with Nvidia GeForce MX550 discrete graphics. The one I tested has a 45-watt adapter.

Although the laptop's power adapter uses a barrel connector on the right side (pictured), the Pavilion 15 can be charged via its USB-C port on the left side. Josh Goldman/CNET

Battery life came in at just under 6 hours on our streaming video test. With that in mind, as well as its nearly 4-pound weight, I wouldn't recommend the Pavilion 15 as a commuter laptop or to carry around campus all day. For that, I recommend another HP, the Aero 13. The 13-inch laptop does have a smaller display (though it is a taller 16:10 aspect ratio), but its price and performance are in line with the Pavilion 15 we tested, it weighs less than 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) and its battery life tested at more than 10 hours.

Design and features

The HP Pavilion 15 has a slim, sturdy body that's a mix of plastic and metal. It's also available in multiple colors, though the plain silver model I tested is attractive if nondescript. There's little to no flex to the lid or keyboard deck. The laptop has a good full-size keyboard, so if you enter a lot of numbers, you'll be happy. Plus, it's backlit, which is good because the key legends are difficult to read unless you're directly over the keyboard. Keeping the backlight on definitely helps with this keyboard design. The touchpad works well, too, and has a firm click and is not mushy.

Josh Goldman/CNET

Again, I recommend skipping the base display. Colors are dull, it's not especially bright and everything looks washed out regardless of how you position it. It's particularly poor off-angle to the sides and above and below. If you use it head-on, the panel is OK, but overall, it's not good for an IPS LCD even at its low price.

Above the display is a serviceable 720p webcam; it's fine as long as you have good lighting. The audio quality was surprisingly decent, though. Maybe it's my low expectations, but the downward-firing speakers sounded reasonably full compared to the thin, tinny audio you'd typically get at this price. Paired with the widescreen display, this HP would be fine for binge-watching shows sans headphones.

Josh Goldman/CNET

A modern mobile desktop replacement

Overall, the HP Pavilion 15t-eg300 is a good option for anyone looking for a larger laptop to use around the house and for the occasional trip to the coffee shop. Battery life can be short depending on what you're doing, but it's on par with others at the price and size. The larger widescreen display is fine for work and entertainment, but you should spend a bit more for one of the other three panels HP offers if you can. Also, buy it when it's on sale; otherwise, you can do better at its full $1,010 price.

Show less See at How we test computers The review process for laptops, desktops, tablets and other computer-like devices consists of two parts: performance testing under controlled conditions in the CNET Labs and extensive hands-on use by our expert reviewers. This includes evaluating a device's aesthetics, ergonomics and features. A final review verdict is a combination of both objective and subjective judgments. The list of benchmarking software we use changes over time as the devices we test evolve. The most important core tests we're currently running on every compatible computer include: Primate Labs Geekbench 5, Cinebench R23, PCMark 10 and 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra. A more detailed description of each benchmark and how we use it can be found in our How We Test Computers page. Show expert take Show less

Geekbench 5 (multicore) HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 7779 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 7254 MSI Modern 15 B13M 7073 HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 6871 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Geekbench 6 (multicore) HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 7965 HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 7827 MSI Modern 15 B13M 7431 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

JetStream2 (JavaScript and WebAssembly benchmark) in Chrome MSI Modern 15 B13M 273.596 HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 249.332 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 223.462 HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 222.793 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R23 (multicore) MSI Modern 15 B13M 9836 HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 8157 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 8144 HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 7071 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

3DMark Wild Life Extreme Unlimited HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 3166 MSI Modern 15 B13M 2728 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 2407 HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 2191 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

PCMark 10 Pro Edition (complete) HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 5790 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 5272 HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 5234 MSI Modern 15 B13M 5053 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Online video streaming battery drain test HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13 640 Acer Aspire 5 A515-57 420 HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg300 356 MSI Modern 15 B13M 335 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance