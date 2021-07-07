How to preorder the new Nintendo Switch (OLED)

Nintendo

Rumors of a new Nintendo Switch have been circling for a little over a year now, and now the gaming giant has made it official. When it arrives in October for $350, the Nintendo Switch (OLED) is going to offer up a sharper, slightly larger 7-inch display with some stormtrooper-esque color variant and an updated dock with Ethernet support. That said, it's not the 4K super console some of the rumors had claimed it would be -- check out Scott Stein's full breakdown of what is new if you want to learn everything. That said, the bigger screen may well be enough to entice Nintendo fans to take the plunge.

When can I buy the new Nintendo Switch (OLED)?

According to Nintendo, you'll be able to buy the OLED Switch for $350 on October 8. But since the new Switch is expected to be as tough to obtain as the current models, everyone is already scoping out where and when it can be preordered.

Where can I preorder the new Nintendo Switch (OLED)?

Preorder landing pages for this new Switch are popping up in a few places already, but you can't actually complete transactions yet. We don't know exactly when these pages will go live, but keep an eye out at your favorite retailer and you'll be able to get an early spot in line once the buy buttons light up. Here are a few of the placeholder retail pages we've found so far. Best Buy, for example, has both the new white design and the classic red and blue color variant Switch both with OLED displays on its landing page.

Expect more to arrive here soon, with some clearer information on how many will be available and where.