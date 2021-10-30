Halloween weekend deals: Price cuts on Chromebooks, a top ice cream maker, Ryobi power tools and more

It's Halloween weekend, but we're on the cusp on a slew of early Black Friday sales from Target (starting Sunday), Walmart (starting Wednesday) and others as the transition to the holiday shopping season is well underway. But that doesn't mean there aren't great deals in the meantime on laptops, power tools and cookware. Check out the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for basic computing needs, or the Ninja Creami ice cream maker, which our very own David Watsky scored a 9/10 for durability and simplicity in his review. Let's take a look at the top deals we've uncovered this week.

Lenovo The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with a 14-inch screen is available now for $129 -- down from its normal price of $289. This Chromebook delivers a higher resolution and bigger screen (1080p, 14-inch, no touch) than you typically get for this price, though admittedly the processor isn't a speed demon.

Ninja Ninja's Creami normally retails for around $200, but it's currently down to $180 at both Kohl's and Amazon. The Creami would make an excellent gift for the ice cream fiend on your list. It's also kid-friendly, making it a great weekend eats project for the family -- especially once warm weather rolls around again.

Ryobi Home Depot has the Ryobi six-tool kit with two batteries for $199, which is $100 cheaper than usual. For a lot of at-home DIY folks, Ryobi power tools strike a great balance between cost and function. Its universal battery can be shared across dozens of tools, from reciprocating saws to tire inflators, making it easy to build out a collection without breaking the bank.