Grab Amazon's Kid-Friendly Fire HD 8 Tablet for 50% Off at Target

With tons of educational content and age-appropriate shows, movies and games available, a tablet can keep your little one entertained for hours. But letting your child use your expensive and highly-breakable tablet for grown-ups could be a pretty costly mistake. That's why Amazon created its own line of simple and durable tablets made especially for kids. And right now at Target, you can grab the Kids Edition of the Fire HD 8 on sale for just $70, half off its usual price. There's not a clear cut expiration on this deal, so if you're committed to snagging a tablet at this price, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.

The Kids Edition of the Fire HD 8 is a slight step down from the larger HD 10, but offers many of the same features and specs at less than half the price. The tablet itself features an 8 inch HD display, which is protected by the thick, durable kid-proof case with a built-in stand. Its equipped with 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, though you can add up to 1TB with a microSD card. It also gets up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, so no need to worry about getting caught with a dead battery on long car rides.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition also makes sure to keep parents in control. It allows you to put limits on screen time, create up to four profiles with separate content controls and set regular curfews. You tablet also comes with a free one year subscription to Amazon Kids+. Typically $3 per month, Kids+ gives your child access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, games, videos and educational content. Plus, it comes covered by Amazon's two year worry-free warranty, so there's no need to stress over drops and spills.