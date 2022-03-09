Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface Tablet for as Low as $170

Sarah Tew/CNET

Do you need a solid, reliable tablet, but don't want to pay for all the bells and whistles of the latest models? A previous-generation refurbished tablet may be your ticket to getting something functional that doesn't break the bank. A newer tablet can cost nearly a grand, but right now , some marked as low as $170. The tablets offered here are older refurbished 2015 models -- the Surface 3, Surface Pro 3 and Surface Pro 4 -- but every purchase comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, so you're protected if something goes wrong in the first few months. You can grab one now through March 14 or while supplies last.

You'll see that some of the models on offer have two grades to choose from -- Grade A "Refurbished" and Grade B "Scratch & Dent" -- as well as different storage sizes. The base model for the Surface 3 has only 64GB of storage, but we would recommend going with the 128GB. It's worth noting that these tablets run Windows 10 and will not support Windows 11, so keep that in mind before you invest.

That being said, Surface tablets can run Microsoft Office and other apps with ease, and they're good starter do-it-all tablets, especially if you're on a budget. Lightweight and equipped with Dolby Audio, you can enjoy music or entertainment wherever you are. Each purchase comes with a Surface Pen, which is known for being easy to use, and a pen tip kit.