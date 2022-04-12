Josh Goldman/CNET

A couple of weeks ago, GoPro introduced a new Hero 10 Black camera kit for creators and now it's released an option for aerial cinematography. The Hero 10 Black Bones takes the insides of the original Hero 10 camera and puts them in a streamlined body designed for mounting on an FPV drone.

Until now, FPV pilots had to strip down a GoPro or other action cam themselves to get the weight down to reduce the impact on drone performance and battery life when attached. Also, the smaller and lighter the camera, the smaller the drone can be. The Hero 10 Black Bones is only 54 grams (1.9 ounces), which, while not as light as a completely naked GoPro, is light enough to mount on a FPV drone such as the .

Josh Goldman/CNET

The camera components are housed in a well-ventilated enclosure, which means it'll stay cool while still being more protected than a GoPro that's stripped of its original waterproof casing. And like the regular Hero 10 Black, the Bones has a replaceable lens cover that can also be swapped for third-party ND filters.

The only controls on the camera are two buttons on the back. However, it can be controlled with the mobile Quik app, GoPro Labs QR controls, GoPro's wireless remote or even a drone transmitter.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The Hero 10 Black Bones has the full imaging performance of GoPro's current top camera, so while you're flying it can capture at resolutions up to 5.3K at 60 frames per second for 4K at 120fps. It can record with the camera's HyperSmooth 4.0 image stabilization, but also included is a license for ReelSteady stabilization that's now part of the GoPro Player desktop app. Plus, ReelSteady now works with footage that's been recorded with HyperSmooth; previously the desktop app only worked with nonstabilized footage.

Josh Goldman/CNET

The camera has no battery of its own but instead draws power from the drone's battery pack. It's compatible with 2S to 6S packs rated from 5 to 27 volts. GoPro also includes a power connector with wiring to attach to the drone's flight controller.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones is available now directly from GoPro's site for $400 with an included one-year subscription to GoPro's cloud service. Otherwise, it's $500 and includes the camera as well as a license for ReelSteady stabilization, which is $100 alone. The camera is only available in the US at the moment and GoPro said there is no timeline for international availability. The price converts to approximately £385 or AU$675.