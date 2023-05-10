Google's New AI-Driven Search Tool Has a Waitlist. Here's How to Sign Up

On Wednesday at Google I/O, the search giant's annual developer conference, artificial intelligence was the phrase on everybody's lips. Among the more notable announcements from the event is the news that you can now test out the company's latest generative AI experiments by signing up for Search Labs.

"Every year in Search, we do hundreds of thousands of quality tests and experiments to figure out how to make Google more helpful for you," Google Product Management Director David Gasca said in a statement. "Many of these ideas don't pan out, but some do, and it's through experimentation that Search gets better.

For now, the Search Lab is available only in the US and in English. The first raft of experiments includes Search Generative Experience, which is meant to use AI to make search results smarter and more responsive, whether you're researching information, products or places to visit.

"You'll be able to quickly make sense of information with an AI-powered snapshot, pointers to explore more and natural ways to ask," Google said in a release.

Other offerings include Add to Sheets, which is designed to help users insert results directly into shared spreadsheets, and Code Tips, which can answer questions about Java, Python and other computer languages.

"Your feedback will help us understand what's most helpful to make Search better for everyone, and where we might need to make some adjustments," Gasca added.



To get on the wait list to try out the AI-driven search, sign up at to the Search Labs waitlist.

