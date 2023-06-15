Google is letting the public test drive new AI-driven search tools housed on the Search Labs sites.

"Every year in Search, we do hundreds of thousands of quality tests and experiments to figure out how to make Google more helpful for you," Google Product Management Director David Gasca said in a statement. "Many of these ideas don't pan out, but some do, and it's through experimentation that Search gets better.

The first slate of Search Lab experiments, unveiled in May at Google I/O, includes Search Generative Experience, which uses AI to make results more responsive and focused, whether you're looking for information, products or places to visit.

"You'll be able to quickly make sense of information with an AI-powered snapshot, pointers to explore more and natural ways to ask," Google said in a release.

Other offerings include Add to Sheets, designed to help users insert results directly into shared spreadsheets, and Code Tips, which can answer questions about Java, Python and other computer languages.

"Your feedback will help us understand what's most helpful to make Search better for everyone, and where we might need to make some adjustments," Gasca added.

Google hasn't opened the door to Search Labs just yet, but if you want to try out these AI-driven features, you can sign up on the waiting list.

For now, the Search Lab will only be available in the US and in English.

