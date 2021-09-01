Google developing its own Arm-based processors for Chromebooks, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google is reportedly working on its own processors for Chrome OS-powered laptops and tablets. The tech giant could roll out an in-house chips for Chromebooks, which will be based on Arm architecture, in 2023, according to a report Wednesday from Nikkei Asia.

Last month, Google unveiled that the Pixel 6 will be powered by a new system-on-chip that the company designed in-house called Tensor. Google said Tensor will improve computing power and bolster the video capabilities of Pixel phones. Previous reports have suggested that Google was also developing its own chips that could go in future versions of Chromebooks.

Google's move was "inspired" in part by Apple's success using its own chips in iPhones as well as the company's more recent switch from Intel chips to its own M1 design in Macs, according to Nikkei.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also: Are Chromebooks worth it? Here's why they're great for most laptop buyers