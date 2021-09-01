Windows 11 release date Apple iPhone 13 satellite connectivity Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial New Apple Watch delay? Taliban viral video debunked No Time to Die trailer
Google developing its own Arm-based processors for Chromebooks, report says

The tech giant will reportedly start to roll out the in-house CPUs in 2023.

01-pixelbook-go

Google introduced the Pixelbook Go, which runs Chrome OS, in 2019. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google is reportedly working on its own processors for Chrome OS-powered laptops and tablets. The tech giant could roll out an in-house chips for Chromebooks, which will be based on Arm architecture, in 2023, according to a report Wednesday from Nikkei Asia

Last month, Google unveiled that the Pixel 6 will be powered by a new system-on-chip that the company designed in-house called Tensor. Google said Tensor will improve computing power and bolster the video capabilities of Pixel phones. Previous reports have suggested that Google was also developing its own chips that could go in future versions of Chromebooks. 

Google's move was "inspired" in part by Apple's success using its own chips in iPhones as well as the company's more recent switch from Intel chips to its own M1 design in Macs, according to Nikkei.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

