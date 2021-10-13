Get this 2021 HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook laptop for $360 on Amazon

HP

Amazon has the latest , which is $44 less than , making it the best deal you'll find for this Chromebook today. This is a two-in-one model that flips into tablet mode to suit your work style. It also has a 14-inch touchscreen.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but it's got a similar design (albeit with a less powerful processor) to the HP Chromebook x360 14c, which made our list of best Chromebooks.

Other features of this Chromebook include:

Intel Celeron processor

32GB storage and 4GB of RAM

USB Type-C and Type-A ports

720p webcam

Chrome OS operating system

Auto Update Expiration is June 2026, meaning this Chromebook is eligible for security updates through that date



We don't love laptop sizes below 13 inches or so, but if you're OK with an 11-inch screen, there are .