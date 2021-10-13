Get this 2021 HP 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook laptop for $360 on Amazon

Amazon has the latest HP Chromebook x360 for $360, which is $44 less than Walmart's price on a nearly identical model, making it the best deal you'll find for this Chromebook today. This is a two-in-one model that flips into tablet mode to suit your work style. It also has a 14-inch touchscreen.
CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but it's got a similar design (albeit with a less powerful processor) to the HP Chromebook x360 14c, which made our list of best Chromebooks.
Other features of this Chromebook include:
- Intel Celeron processor
- 32GB storage and 4GB of RAM
- USB Type-C and Type-A ports
- 720p webcam
- Chrome OS operating system
- Auto Update Expiration is June 2026, meaning this Chromebook is eligible for security updates through that date
We don't love laptop sizes below 13 inches or so, but if you're OK with an 11-inch screen, there are other HP Chromebooks on sale for as low as $140 today at Amazon.