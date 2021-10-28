Facebook renames itself Meta Merck's COVID pill DNA finds Sitting Bull's descendant Tiger King 2's wild trailer Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear PS5 restock tracker
Facebook says it's developing true AR glasses

Much work remains to be done before Project Nazaré becomes a reality.

A Facebook employee demonstrates a prototype of true AR glasses.

Facebook is working on a pair of true augmented reality glasses under an effort that it's calling Project Nazaré.

The social network announced the project during its Facebook Connect keynote on Thursday. The company says that while there's still a lot of work to be done, people will eventually be able to use the glasses to do things like host an AR family game night.

The challenges to making the project a reality include fitting hologram displays, projectors, batteries, radios, custom chips, cameras, speakers and sensors into glasses that are about 5mm thick.

"So we still have a ways to go with Nazaré, but we're making good progress," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Project Nazaré could someday mean sitting down at your table to play games with friends through AR.

