Disney's Making A Marvel Immersive Experience For Apple Vision Pro

Apple's Vision Pro, launched earlier this year, needs new stand-out immersive experiences to make its promises of mixed reality futures feel more present. Disney just announced one, developed by ILM Immersive and based on Marvel's Disney Plus show "What If…?"

According to Disney, the new experience will be a standalone app, and be an interactive, mixed reality-based dive into the multiverse. It won't just be a prerecorded video. "Now, fans have been chosen to step into the leading role of an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they traverse across realities. Throughout their journey, they will come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones."

This isn't the first time Disney has dabbled in mixed reality and VR. An AR promotional experience based on Eternals was released for iOS in 2021, and ILM Immersive (formerly ILMxLab) made Vader Immortal and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge for VR headsets. Disney also explored partnerships with location-based VR entertainment group The Void for Star Wars and Marvel-based adventures in the past.

This new app, called "What If…? – An Immersive Story," is an hour-long story, and is made alongside creators of the What If series. Yes, you'll use eye and hand tracking to interact with it. Is it also a stepping-stone for Disney to figure out new experiences in Apple's headset and others, too?

Disney's been an early partner with Apple on Vision Pro, and this latest move suggests more might be in the works, too.