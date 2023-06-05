Disney Plus Coming to Apple Vision Pro on Day 1

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will feature Disney from the get-go, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Monday as part of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Iger discussed a partnership between the companies during the reveal of Apple's new $3,499 headset that's expected to be available in 2024. The portion included a teaser video from the lens of a headset-wearer and the announcement that the device will offer the Disney Plus streaming service from the start.

"We're constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences," Iger said. "And we believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality."

Watch this: Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment 03:59

The video (seen here around the 1 hour, 43 minute mark), teases watching The Mandalorian from another planet and a Mickey Mouse cartoon hopping around a living room.

"We're so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real-life magic," Iger said.

Apple and Disney have a good, long-standing relationship. Iger and former Apple CEO Steve Jobs were close friends, and Iger has said he believes if Jobs were still alive, the two companies would have merged.

See all the announcements made at WWDC 2023.