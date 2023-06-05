X
WWDC: Everything Apple AnnouncedCNET CouponsSleep With Socks OnBest Solar CompaniesRemote Working in ParadiseBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage RatesMeal Subscription vs. Takeout

Disney Plus Coming to Apple Vision Pro on Day 1

At WWDC, Disney CEO Bob Iger offered a glimpse at Disney and Apple's collab.

meara-isenberg-headshot.png
meara-isenberg-headshot.png
Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
See full bio
Meara Isenberg
apple disney collab

Mickey on the Vision Pro headset.

 Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will feature Disney from the get-go, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Monday as part of the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Iger discussed a partnership between the companies during the reveal of Apple's new $3,499 headset that's expected to be available in 2024. The portion included a teaser video from the lens of a headset-wearer and the announcement that the device will offer the Disney Plus streaming service from the start.

"We're constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences," Iger said. "And we believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality."

appledisneypic
Watch this: Apple, Disney Partner on Vision Pro Entertainment

The video (seen here around the 1 hour, 43 minute mark), teases watching The Mandalorian from another planet and a Mickey Mouse cartoon hopping around a living room.

"We're so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real-life magic," Iger said.

Apple and Disney have a good, long-standing relationship. Iger and former Apple CEO Steve Jobs were close friends, and Iger has said he believes if Jobs were still alive, the two companies would have merged.

See all the announcements made at WWDC 2023.

More from WWDC 2023